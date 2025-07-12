PEMBROKE — Dr. James Hudson, associate professor of history at UNC Pembroke, has been selected as a minority-serving institutions faculty fellow for the 2025-26 academic year. The fellowship, a joint initiative of the Carolina Asia Center and the Institute for the Arts and Humanities at UNC Chapel Hill, supports faculty at minority-serving institutions pursuing research related to Asia.

Hudson’s work focuses on the early 20th-century trade relationship between the United States and China, particularly through the lens of the Standard Oil Company of New York. His research explores the company’s kerosene trade in China, its business dealings, international competition and ties to the U.S. government.

He began exploring the topic after discovering extensive archival documents at the National Archives. With current global discussions often centered around trade and tariffs, Hudson sees a clear connection between past and present.

“With tariffs and trade a constant part of the news cycle today, I hope I can teach the public more about the history of the economic relationship between China and the United States,” Hudson said.

The fellowship provides him with guided collaboration and feedback from faculty at an R1 university. Hudson also plans to use this opportunity to enhance the classroom experience for UNCP students by experimenting with AI and multimedia content in his course design.

“Students should think and learn outside the box,” Hudson said. “Engaging with global and cross-cultural perspectives can plant seeds in students that stimulate a desire for connection and professional growth.”

In spring 2026, Hudson will bring these insights into two courses, Introduction to Asian Studies and The History of Modern East Asia, where students will also benefit from material he collected during a trip to China last year funded by the North Carolina Humanities Council.

Hudson is currently writing Under Siege: Standard Oil in Nationalist South China, 1915–1937, a book aimed at students, scholars and anyone interested in history. Once published, he plans to incorporate it into his course curriculum.

Dr. Jamie A. Martinez, professor and chair of the Department of History, said the fellowship represents an important moment for both Hudson and the department.

“I am very grateful to the Carolina Asia Center for supporting Dr. Hudson’s research,” Martinez said. “This is an ongoing partnership that I am sure will continue to benefit both our institutions.”

Beyond the history department, Hudson hopes his work will benefit programs across campus, including International Business, Political Science and Journalism.

“I’m honored to represent UNCP as a 2025–2026, UNC Chapel Hill, Carolina Asia Center–Institute for the Arts and Humanities, Minority Serving Institutions Faculty Fellow,” Hudson said. “The fellowship will open new doors for my research and commitment to teaching excellence over the next year.”

Adrielle Cooper is a public communications specialist with UNC Pembroke academic affairs.