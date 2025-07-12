ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple Public Schools of Robeson County students brought home awards of excellence following recent National Beta Convention events.

The National Senior Beta Convention took place on June 22-26 ahead of the National Elementary Beta Convention from June 27-29 and National Junior Beta Convention from June 29-July 3 in Orlando, Florida. During the conventions, students who advanced from their state-level competitions participated in a wide range of events and categories, showcasing their intellect, creativity and skills on the national stage.

“I would like to congratulate our students who competed at the national level and brought home awards of excellence. These awards are a reflection of the hard work and dedication you have shown, as well as the lasting impact of your educators, Beta Club sponsors and support systems. Thank you for representing PSRC well,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to the parents and sponsors who tirelessly support our students every step of the way,” he added.

The following is a list of winners by convention, school and contest:

National Elementary Beta Convention Winners

Pembroke Elementary School

— Onsite Art Drawing Elementary, 2nd Place: Olivia Hunt

— Painting Elementary, 10th Place: Olivia Hunt

St. Pauls Elementary School

— Performing Arts Elementary – Solo, Duo, Trio – Instrumentalist, 1st Place: Tyco Villanueva Perez

Union Elementary School

— Recyclable Art Elementary, 1st Place: Dean Bowen

National Senior Beta Convention Winners

PSRC Early College at RCC

— Drawing Division I, 6th Place: Marley Pridgen

— Jewelry Division I, 4th Place: Nevaeh Bullard

— Performing Arts Senior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer, 3rd Place: Isabella Floyd

— Poetry Division I, 1st Place: Vedika Zope

— Spanish 10th Grade, 3rd Place: Brian Diaz

