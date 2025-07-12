LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education recently approved two new school leadership appointments ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year.

During the Tuesday meeting of the PSRC Board of Education, board members unanimously approved the personnel report which included the appointment of Christine Trasente to the principal position at Parkton Elementary School. Also approved was the appointment of Bobby Evans, Jr. as an assistant principal at Lumberton Junior High School.

Parkton Elementary School: Christine Trasente

Trasente, also known by students and staff as “Mrs. T”, served most recently as an assistant principal at the school. She also previously served as a music teacher at the school.

She will serve in the role following the retirement of Kristy West who served for more than 20 years in various capacities in the school district.

Trasente shared words of excitement for her appointment to the leadership role.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into the principal role at the school that has been my home for the past 13 years. This community has shaped me both personally and professionally and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Public Schools of Robeson County, Parkton Elementary School and the wider community in this capacity,” she said.

She also shared words about her vision for the school in the coming year.

“As we enter a new school year, I plan to continue the important work that we started together during my time as an assistant principal. My vision for Parkton Elementary is one of continued growth where every child should be supported, challenged and celebrated. We will continue to make data-based decisions to guide instruction and meet the diverse learning needs of our students. At the same time, we will focus on educating the whole child through strong academics, artistic and athletic opportunities and meaningful experiences to build character and social-emotional skills,” she said.

Trasente is excited about helping every child realize their potential and build on the strong relationships within the Parkton Elementary community in the upcoming school year.

“I sincerely appreciate the continued support and trust placed in me. I am committed to leading with passion, integrity, and a steadfast belief in the incredible potential of Parkton Elementary School. I couldn’t imagine starting this next chapter anywhere else,” she said.

“I truly believe that every child has something special to offer, and we are here to help them shine. I look forward to continuing this important work with you as we begin the 2025-2026 school year,” Trasente added.

Lumberton Junior High School: Bobby Evans, Jr.

Evans, who is affectionately known as “Coach Bobby”, served most recently as a Health/PE teacher at South Robeson Middle School. He also has served as an In-School Suspension Coordinator at Orrum Middle School and Social Studies educator at Littlefield Middle School.

Evans looks forward to a year of progress and professional growth as he steps into the new role.

“I am honored to step into the role of Assistant Principal at Lumberton Jr. High School. This opportunity marks an exciting new chapter in my career and I’m eager to support our students, staff, and families in meaningful and impactful ways,” he said.

He also shared about his goals for the upcoming school year.

“I look forward to building strong relationships, fostering a positive school environment and helping every student maximize their potential both academically and personally. I am truly excited to learn, grow and lead in this new capacity,” Evans added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].