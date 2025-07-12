The West Second Street bridge over the Lumber River will reopen soon, as the new bridge at the site is completed and construction continues on the roadway approaching the bridge from each side.

LUMBERTON — Local motorists will soon be able to once again cross the Lumber River on West Second Street in downtown Lumberton.

Nearly two years after construction began on a $6.8 million project to replace a 90-year-old bridge at the site, the new bridge is now complete, with the N.C. Department of Transportation currently working to complete the roadway approaches on each side of the new bridge so that traffic can resume through the area.

“We aim to complete the majority of the work during the week of July 21,” said Mike Parker, an engineer with NCDOT working on the project. “We are tentatively planning to shift traffic on Aug. 1, but this is highly dependent on the weather. According to the forecast, we are expecting hit-or-miss thunderstorms. During the final stages of a project, if one subcontractor is delayed due to weather, it creates a ripple effect on the others.”

The City of Lumberton has installed decorative lighting along the bridge deck, Parker said. NCDOT is now in the process of completing the curb, gutter and sidewalk concrete and will soon begin paving the asphalt which will connect the new bridge with the existing roadway on either side of the river.

The bridge will be opened for traffic once all of this is complete.

“The completed bridge will provide a major safety improvement for motorists, featuring a wider deck and increased lane widths,” Parker said. “In addition, pedestrian crossings will be added to enhance pedestrian safety.”

Work began on the project in Aug. 2023. Before demolition, the original bridge saw approximately 13,500 vehicles per day cross its span.

The project required for the original bridge, built in 1934, to be entirely demolished before work could begin on building its replacement.

“One of the most significant challenges we encountered was the demolition of the existing bridge structure,” Parker said. “Because the bridge spans the Lumber River, we took great care during demolition to avoid dropping any debris into the water. After completing the demolition, we constructed a temporary work platform adjacent to the bridge site to facilitate construction of the new structure.”

Another challenge early in the project was coordinating with CSX due to the proximity of the bridge to one of the company’s railways and the fact the edge of the new roadway will encroach with the CSX right-of-way. This required the approval of CSX before this part of the project could be completed, Parker said.

This project is the first of two bridge replacements along the Lumber River in downtown Lumberton. The bridge on West Second Street was replaced first, as that bridge was older, but work will soon begin to also replace the existing bridge over the river on West Fifth Street.

That project is expected to go out to bid this fall, Parker said, and NCDOT is currently locating utilities at the site to prepare for the project.

Currently, traffic is detoured off of West Second Street to cross the Lumber River on the West Fifth Street bridge. When the Second Street bridge is opened and construction begins on the Fifth Street bridge, that detour will be reversed, with the new bridge serving as the detour for Fifth Street.

Much like the new Second Street bridge, the to-be-constructed bridge on Fifth Street will feature wider lanes and sidewalks on both sides to accommodate pedestrians, Parker said. Drainage and traffic signals at the intersection of West Fifth and North Water streets will also be upgraded as part of this project.

The timeline will be another similarity between the two bridges; once construction begins on the Fifth Street bridge, it will take approximately 1 1/2 to two years to complete.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-416-5847 or by email at [email protected].