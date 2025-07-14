The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this deceased elderly female. This digital image has been created using a photograph of the decedent to aid in identification.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased elderly female in order to connect with her family and ensure she receives proper final arrangements.

The woman is described as possibly being of American Indian or Hispanic descent, estimated to be 65 years of age or older. She is approximately 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with an olive to pecan complexion. Her graying hair is long enough to be gathered into a small ponytail. She has no teeth and no tattoos.

Detectives noted several distinctive medical characteristics, including a missing big toe on her left foot and evidence of a recent medical procedure on her abdomen. She also shows signs of a possible past hip replacement on her left side.

The local Medical Examiner’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been consulted. Additionally, local reports have been checked and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) has been searched without success.

“Our goal is to restore this woman’s identity and provide her family with the information and services she and they deserve,” said Shawn Strepay, captain with the Fayetteville Police Department. “We do not suspect foul play. This is about ensuring a member of our community is treated with dignity and respect. We are hopeful someone will recognize her so she may be taken to a proper final resting place.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the decedent, or who may know of a family missing a relative matching this description, is urged to contact Detective H. Vernon with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-758-6700. Information can also be submitted to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.