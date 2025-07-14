FAIRMONT — The Fairmont JOBS team announced that the next job fair will be held on Aug. 20.

The fair will be held in the Fairmont Heritage Center and is open to the public. All job-seekers are encouraged to attend.

Additionally, Town Manager Jerome Chestnut proposed that the town hold an open house for the various retail buildings in the downtown area so property owners and potential renters could meet and ensure that the businesses that move into those properties move in faster and fit in with the town’s culture and needs.

Chestnut hopes that the town will attract more opportunities and businesses, encouraging more young people to stay or be attracted to the area.

