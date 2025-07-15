Annual outdoor drama opens at newly renovated Adolph Dial Amphitheater

MAXTON — The weather was perfect for the long-awaited opening night of the “Strike at the Wind!” outdoor drama this past Friday at the newly renovated Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The opening performance marked the first of six performances running over the next three weekends throughout the month of July. Attendees were treated to a remarkable production that not only celebrates the resilience of the Lumbee people but also brings to life the powerful story of the Lowrie War of 1865.

This season, the drama welcomes Zachary Oxendine as Henry Berry Lowrie, portraying the iconic figure for the first time. Oxendine, a resident of the Allenton community, shared his excitement, stating that his acting experience has primarily been in church plays, making his role in “Strike at the Wind!” a major milestone. Returning to the stage is Cheyenne Ward, a veteran actress from Pembroke, who plays Henry’s wife, Rhoda. Ward has graced the production in previous years.

“Strike at the Wind!” chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, a key figure in the Lowrie War — a seven-year battle that began after the Confederate Home Guard murdered Henry’s father and brother. Together with a group of men, Henry led a campaign against the Home Guard and those who oppressed the Indian people of Robeson County. Though labeled outlaws by some, Henry and his band of warriors are regarded as heroes by the Lumbee Tribe, who fought for justice and the protection of their people.

Directed by Jonathan Drahos, professor and director of the Theatre Program at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), the production has captivated audiences for years with its stirring portrayal of local history. Drahos, alongside the talented cast and crew, brings the historical narrative to life with passion, intensity, and cultural authenticity.

“Strike at the Wind!” will continue to run on Friday and Saturday evenings through July, offering locals and visitors the opportunity to experience this powerful drama in the heart of Lumbee Country. The Adolph Dial Amphitheater is located at 628 Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton, NC 28364.

Tickets for the production are available for $20 (plus sales tax and fees). Tickets can be purchased onsite at the Amphitheater or Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of UNC Pembroke, or online at https://www.uncp.edu/resources/gpac/special-events-and-activities/strike-wind. For more information, contact the box office at 910-521-6361.

Cassidy Owens is the public relations outreach specialist for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].