LUMBERTON — More candidates have filed to run for variuous municipal offices across Robeson County as the 2025 filing period continues into its second week.

This year’s elections will exclusively feature municipal seats such as mayors and city councils, and do not include any state or federal races. Municipal elections are nonpartisan. Election Day is Nov. 4.

The Board of Elections will accept candidacy filings until noon on Friday, July 18.

Here is an updated look at who has filed thus far in each race around the county as of Tuesday morning.

Lumberton

Owen Thomas remains the only person to have filed for a Lumberton City Council seat, despite the fact that four of the eight seats on that board are up for grabs in this election. Thomas is running for reelection in Precinct 8.

The seats of Council members Melissa Robinson, Precinct 2, John Carroll, Precinct 3, and John Cantey, Precinct 5, are up for election this year; so far, none of the three have filed for reelection, and no challengers have filed for the seats.

The Lumberton’s mayor’s position is not part of this year’s election, with Mayor Bruce Davis’ term running through 2027.

Fairmont

Rasheena Shavon Graham has filed to run for the Fairmont Board of Commissioners, becoming the sixth person to file in that race to fill three positions.

Previously, incumbents Terry Evans and Clarence McNeill and challengers Emily Duke Oxendine, Scott Ivey and Felicia McLean each filed. As of Tuesday morning, Commissioner Melvin Ellison has not filed for reelection.

Mayor Charles Kemp filed last week for reelection and Phillip Wall is running to unseat him.

St. Pauls

Annie Laura Stevens filed Monday to run for the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners in District 2. She runs against Mary Singleton, who filed last week for the position.

Donna Patterson also filed on Monday to run for reelection in District 4. She first won the seat in 2017, winning by one vote over McClure “Buck” Terry after he beat her in 2013; Patterson won reelection in 2022.

Previously, former mayor Jerry Wiendel filed to seek the mayoral position again in a race to finish the unexpired term of former mayor Elbert Gibson, who died in 2024.

John Gudauskas Jr. also previously filed to run for the Board of Commissioners in District 1.

Red Springs

Two more individuals have joined the race for the Red Springs Board of Commissioners, with five people having now filed for three open at-large seats on the board after Dan Ledford and incumbent Murray McKeithan each filed. McKeithan was first elected to the board in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Kecia Morse McCallum, Ellion Donte McQueen and James Carthen II have each previously filed to run for the Board of Commissioners.

The terms of Commissioners Ronnie Patterson and Neil Lea’Kes are set to expire, but none have filed to run again as of Tuesday morning.

Additionally, two current members of the Board of Commissioners have each previously filed to run for mayor, Duron Burney and Caroline Sumpter. Two-term incumbent Mayor Edward “Chub” Henderson has not filed for reelection as of Tuesday morning.

Pembroke

As of Tuesday morning, Larry McNeill is the only individual to have filed for the Pembroke Town Council, doing so last week.

Channing Jones’ term is set to expire; he has not filed to run again as of Tuesday morning. Two seats are up for grabs, the other formerly belonging to Theresa Locklear before her death last year.

Parkton

Edward “Ed” Lowery has filed to run for mayor of Parkton. He is currently the town’s zoning commissioner. Mayor Doris Underwood has not filed for reelection.

Raynham

Debra Arnette filed Monday to run for reelection as mayor of Raynham.

Other seats

Other previously reported filings include:

— Victor Womack Sr., an incumbent, for the Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Walter Powell for mayor of Marietta

— Tony Colson Jr. for mayor of Rennert