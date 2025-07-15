Lumbee Tribe unveils tribute to visionary leader

Judy Chavis, daughter of Lester Bullard, speaks about her father at Friday’s dedication of Lester Bullard Boulevard at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Lester Bullard, left, helps with the pouring of the lake berm at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The road that runs through the Cultural Center was dedicated as Lester Bullard Boulevard, recognizing his impact in building the facility.

MAXTON — The next time you drive through the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, you will be riding on Lester Bullard Boulevard.

The new signage was unveiled during a special ceremony on Friday. The new designation honors the legacy of the late Lester Bullard, a pioneering figure in the development of the Lumbee Recreation Center, now known as the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Bullard, the first president of the Lumbee Recreation Center, was a farmer and carpenter in the Prospect Community. His vision, along with contributions from community leaders such as Hilton Oxendine, Vernon Thompson, and Willie Harris, Senior, laid the groundwork for a space where Lumbee families could enjoy recreational opportunities similar to those available to other residents of Robeson County during the 1960’s.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery said he hoped those original visionaries would be pleased with how the Lumbee Tribe is carrying their vision forward.

“Today, we honor the legacy of a man who made lasting contributions to our community. Lester Bullard’s vision helped shape a place where generations of Lumbee families have gathered to create memories, enjoy recreation, and build lasting connections,” said Lowery, who presented an Eagle feather and read a proclamation honoring Bullard’s enduring impact.

The creation of the Lumbee Recreation Center was a community-driven effort. Founded on Sept. 13, 1962, the Recreation Center opened its doors in May 1966. The center was established on a 392-acre site near the Prospect community, originally part of the Red Banks Mutual Association.

Funded by a combination of a $410,000 loan from the Farmers Home Administration and local contributions, the Recreation Center was built through the additional support of 300 local families, each contributing $200. Originally, the center provided a wide range of amenities including a 110-acre lake for boating and fishing, a golf course, swimming pool, ballfields, picnic areas, shelters, and more, creating an inclusive recreational space for all.

During the ceremony, Mr. Bullard’s daughter, Judy Chavis, shared a poignant story that helped set the foundation for the center. She recalled a trip with her Sunday School class to a lake in Lumberton, where they were refused admission. That moment inspired her father to seek out community leaders and work toward the creation of the Lumbee Recreation Center.

“That center opened doors for my family and for so many others in the community,” Chavis said. “It allowed us to grow up skiing, boating, swimming, camping, and playing all kinds of sports. It provided us the same opportunities that others across the county enjoyed.”

The Lumbee Recreation Center’s legacy continues to live on today, providing a hub for cultural and recreational activities for the Lumbee Tribe and surrounding communities. Today the site holds true to the original vision with the Aquatic center, the renovated Adolph Dial Amphitheater, new basketball goals, new volleyball courts, the stickball field and of course people continue to canoe and fish at the lake.

Cassidy Owens is the public relations outreach specialist for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].