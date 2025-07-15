LUMBERTON — As the 2025 municipal elections draw near, Senior Deputy of Elections Ninevetch Carmona urges Robeson County Residents to participate this November.

Carmona has worked with the Robeson County Board of Elections since 2002, and has lived in the area since her father retired from the military after his final station at Fort Bragg. While she began her career in elections on a whim after seeing the job listing, Carmona says that to stay in the field as long as she has, you have to find a passion for it.

“I love doing community service,” Carmona said, “ and I love our election officials. We have some people who have been with us for over 30 years and I really love talking to people about voting and elections.”

Municipal elections are held in odd years, often resulting in fewer people participating than in years with national elections. However, Carmona encourages county residents to make time to vote this November.

The filing period for candidates across the county will be open until Friday and the elections will take place on Nov. 4. All Robeson County residents are encouraged to learn about the offices up for election and mark the date on their calendars.

“As people,” Carmona said, “I believe it is our duty to participate in any kind of election so that we can vote for the right candidate for the position. Every person has a voice, and everybody’s vote is counted.”

Jerri Patterson was serving as a Deputy of Elections before she passed away in June. Tina Blesdoe, who became director of the Robeson County Board of Elections in 2020 after about 25 years of experience working in local elections, is retiring and a replacement will soon be hired.

