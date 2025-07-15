FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON — After leading a group of legislators who introduced the Free Speech Fairness Act, which aims to stop the IRS from silencing U.S. pastors and churches by threatening loss of their tax-exempt status, U.S. Rep. Mark Harris (R-N.C.) has been touting the bill on social media this week.

“Congress MUST pass my Free Speech Fairness Act to protect the free speech of American pastors,” Harris, himself a former pastor, said in a post to X on Friday. “For years, I received letters threatening to bring the might of the IRS down on me and my church. It’s simply unacceptable for Christians’ First Amendment rights to be targeted.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) posted an article on X in which he said “The Founders wanted to protech the church from an encroaching state, not the other way around.”

Harris quoted that post and said: “Well said, Mr. Speaker! The IRS must stop targeting pastors with the Johnson Amendment permanently. It’s time for Congress to pass my Free Speech Fairness Act and safeguard free speech and religious liberty for all!”

Harris is in his first term representing North Carolina’s Eighth Congressional District, which includes the majority of Robeson County and stretches west along the state line to the east Charlotte suburbs.

The bill was introduced in March and currently remains in committee.

Tillis applauds U.S. sending more weapons to Ukraine

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) recently posted to X endorsing President Donald Trump’s plan for European allies to purchase billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment to be transferred to the Ukrainian military as the nation continues its war with Russia.

“I applaud President Trump for his decision to send more weapons to Ukraine. Putin is a lying murderer who doesn’t want peace. Putin only understands strength, and pushing for more weapons and sanctions is the key to ending this unjust invasion,” Tillis said in the post Monday.

This affirmation comes as Trump and the GOP senator have not had the smoothest relationship, particularly in recent weeks. Tillis recently voted against the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the legislative centerpiece of Trump’s second-term agenda, leading to Tillis’ announcement that he would not seek reelection in 2026, which the president called “great news.”

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.