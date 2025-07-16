Repeat offender charged with trafficking cocaine

LUMBERTON — A traffic stop conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies has resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the seizure of narcotics.

On Monday, July 14, 2025 morning at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger in the area of Asa Road, Lumberton. During the initial investigation, deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Further investigation led to the discovery and seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Kamon D. Smith, 24, of Rowland, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including:

— Two (2) counts of trafficking in cocaine

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine

— Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

— Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of controlled substance

— Possession of a stolen vehicle

Smith was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was out on bond for charges related to fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and multiple traffic violations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a social media post by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” the post also said. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.