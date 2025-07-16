LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators are actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon during a reported domestic dispute.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:08 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Lambshire Dr. near Lumberton. Upon arrival, deputies located Edel Taylor Yost, 38, of Lumberton, deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.