LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, would like to inform the public the Fayetteville Cargill Ag soybean crush plant will be closed from July 27 to Sept. 1, due to a major repair.

The Cooperative Extention encourages soybean farmers to move soybeans that could be stored in grain bins as soon as possible, or prepare to hold them until after Sept. 1. No other soybean crush plant is available near Robeson County due to the closure of Archer Daniel Midland Co (ADM) Plant in Kershaw, South Carolina, in late May.

Finally, the Cooperative Extension recommends being aware of this operational disruption and taking action to avoid potential losses.

For more information, contact Pedro Calles, Field Crop Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, at (910) 671-3276, by E-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.