FAYETTEVILLE — Lumbee Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick J. Haberfield as Market Executive for Cumberland County.

With more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry, Haberfield brings a deep understanding of strategic growth, credit risk management, organizational leadership, and team development. He has held a range of senior leadership roles throughout his career and will play a key part in advancing Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s expansion efforts in the Cumberland County market.

“Pat is a proven leader who brings a wealth of experience and a strategic mindset to our team,” said Kyle R. Chavis, chief executive officer of Lumbee Guaranty Bank. “We are excited to have him onboard as we continue to grow our presence and deepen our relationships in Cumberland County.”

Haberfield and his wife, Renee, have four children and one grandson. As he begins his new role, he looks forward to becoming an active part of the local community and helping deliver exceptional service to customers across the region.