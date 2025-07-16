LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern is pleased to announce the launch of self-service meal ordering for patients through an app on their phone known as the CBORD® Patient App. This new capability enhances the patient experience by offering greater autonomy, interactive nutrition education, and an easier way for patients and loved ones to participate in care.

The app connects directly to UNC Health Southeastern’s nutrition system, enabling real-time access to personalized meal choices based on each patient’s dietary needs.

The program is being piloted on the Women’s Health Services Unit, with plans to roll out to other hospital units this fall.

“I am extremely proud of the effort our team has put forth to ensure that our patients, family members and staff have a more convenient, accurate and efficient way to order food,” said Dr. Patrick Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern senior vice president and general manager for health care and corporate. “It is indeed a game changer.”

Designed in collaboration with registered dietitians, the app empowers patients and their families to make informed meal choices and better understand how nutrition impacts wellness. Users can actively engage in their care by learning how their food selections align with their treatment plans.

“We’re redefining what patient-centered care looks like — starting with the menu,” said Arun Ahuja, VP of Healthcare Strategy at Transact + CBORD. “Together with UNC Health Southeastern, we’re making hospital stays more personalized and empowering through technology.”

Patients admitted to UNC Health Southeastern can access the app on their mobile device or via desktop. After creating a profile, users can view menus and place meal orders. Dietary restrictions and clinical guidelines are built into the app, displaying only foods suitable for the patient’s specific diet. For those on nutrient-controlled diets (e.g., fluid, carbohydrate, protein), the app will provide guidance and automatically limit selections that exceed allowable thresholds.

