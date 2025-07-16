PET OF THE WEEK

Drake is a medium sized male terrier mix. He is just as shy as he is sweet. He takes his time to get to know new people, but can become comfortable pretty fast. He has some experience in the home but just needs a little TLC. It is recommended he stay on a leash at all times, as he is a nervous runner. He likes treats and playing with his toys. Drake is also cat and dog friendly! Go say hi to his best friend in the shelter too​, Hunter! For adoption information, call 910-738-8282 or visit the Robeson County Humane Society at 3180 W. 5th St. in Lumberton.