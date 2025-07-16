FAIRMONT — Multiple town residents came forward with concerns about inappropriate conduct from an unnamed board member during the Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of the Fairmont Board of Commissioners.

Fatima Gales and Brittany Watson of Fairmont approached the board with a complaint of poor conduct from a board member toward Watson’s underage daughter. Both women issued a call to accountability within the town’s government and among its people, requesting the removal of the board member and urging the town’s residents to research candidates before voting.

Additionally, town resident and business owner Angie Lovin approached the board with concerns about safety and nuisance prevention. Lovin highlighted the presence of abandoned cars, junk-car businesses operating on residential streets and abandoned lots with extremely overgrown grass. Lovin questioned why the town is remaining in that state and requested that town leaders dedicate more effort to rectifying the issues.

Lifetime Fairmont resident James Grantham said the streets of Fairmont are clean, but he believes updates and repairs should take a higher priority than they currently do to help Fairmont be its best.

In other business, the board voted to sell the surplus property at 200 Iona St. to Butch Lennon, approved the MSquare Construction Company’s bid for the new town hall building and voted to move forward with the application for the 2026 Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) grant.

The next town board meeting will be held on Aug. 19 and will be preceded by a public hearing regarding the purchase of a satellite property for the town.

