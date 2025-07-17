LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is holding a raffle to support one of its own as he battles cancer.

Deputy Brian Oxendine, who is also a pastor in the community in addition to his work in law enforcement, has begun daily treatments in Chapel Hill.

RCSO is raffling off prizes to raise money to aid the Oxendine family. Tickets are $1.

For tickets, contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s office via email at [email protected] or call Maj. Tammy Deese at 910-734-4380. Tickets can also be purchased at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office located at 120 Legend Road in Lumberton.

The drawing will be held on Aug. 26. First prize is a Springfield 9mm pistol, second prize is a Bennelli gun and ammo bag, and third prize is a $25 Walmart gift card. Participants do not have to be present at the drawing in order to win.

RCSO offers its thanks to Big Mike’s Guns for donating the first prize so that 100% of the funds raised can go directly to Oxendine and his family.

RCSO Sgt. Nakia Wearins and two other anonymous donors have also donated to help in this fundraiser, a RCSO press