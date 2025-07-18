LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Board of Trustees elected Faline Dial as its chair and Kyle Chavis as vice chair during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Dial began her service on the board in Nov. 2020. A respected leader and entrepreneur, Dial is the owner of Speech N Progress, Inc., a local speech therapy company that serves children and families across the region. In addition to her role on the Board, she also serves the public as a Robeson County Commissioner, where she advocates for access to education, healthcare and economic development. Her combined experience in business, healthcare and public service brings a well-rounded and compassionate perspective to her role as board chair.

Chavis, elected vice chair, was first appointed to the board in July 2014. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee Guaranty Bank, where he has demonstrated strong fiscal leadership and a deep understanding of financial stewardship — skills that are invaluable in guiding the strategic direction of the college. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Community Bankers Bank and both the Bank Education Committee and the Minority Bank Advisory Council for the Independent Community Bankers Association.

Dial and Chavis bring valuable experience and strong community ties to their leadership roles. Committed to RCC’s mission, they actively serve in professional, civic, and philanthropic efforts throughout Robeson County.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Dial and Mr. Chavis into their leadership positions on the Board,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “Their knowledge, passion, and unwavering support for education will help propel Robeson Community College forward as we continue to serve our students and community.”

Robeson Community College extends its sincere appreciation to both Dial and Chavis for their continued leadership and service, and looks forward to a bright future under their guidance.

Contact Courtney Jacobs, Robeson Community College director of governance and marketing, at 910-272-3231 or [email protected].