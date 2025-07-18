Home News Midsummer melody News Midsummer melody July 18, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Sean Mills performs during a Thursday night concert at Your Pie in Lumberton. Mills played a set of classic rock covers for a crowd of several dozen. Your Pie has live music each Thursday night continuing through the summer and fall. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Sean Mills performs during a Thursday night concert at Your Pie in Lumberton. Mills played a set of classic rock covers for a crowd of several dozen. Your Pie has live music each Thursday night continuing through the summer and fall. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2 arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Red Springs 58 running in ‘25 local municipal elections From the Legislature View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 89.6 ° F 89.6 ° 89.1 ° 70 % 2.2mph 0 % Fri 92 ° Sat 97 ° Sun 95 ° Mon 96 ° Tue 90 ° Editor's Picks 2 arrested for 16-year-old’s murder in Red Springs 58 running in ‘25 local municipal elections FEMA cancels millions for flood mitigation projects in Robeson RCC Board of Trustees elects new chair, vice chair RCSO holding fundraiser for Deputy Brian Oxendine Load more