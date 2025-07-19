LUMBERTON — When municipal elections are held in Robeson County on Nov. 4, there will be 58 people running for various offices around the county after each filed to run over the last two weeks.

The filing period closed at noon Friday.

This year’s elections will exclusively feature municipal seats such as mayors and city boards, and do not include any state or federal races. Municipal elections are nonpartisan.

Here is the complete list of who is running for office in Robeson County.

Lumberton

The four members of Lumberton City Council whose terms are expiring will all be running unopposed as they seek reelection.

John Cantey filed for reelection in Precinct 5 and Melissa Robinson in Precinct 2 on Wednesday; John Carroll filed to serve Precinct 3 for another term on the final day of the period on Friday. Precinct 8 Councilman Owen Thomas also filed for reelection on July 7. Robinson, Carroll and Thomas were also unopposed in 2022.

Cantey has served on the board since 2005 and seeks his sixth term.

Robinson and Carroll each initially joined the board after special elections in 2019 to fill unexpired terms; Robinson replaced her husband, John “Big Wayne” Robinson, after his death, while Carroll replaced Burnis Wilkins when he resigned in Aug. 2018 to run for Robeson County Sheriff. Both won reelection in 2022.

The Lumberton’s mayor’s position is not part of this year’s election, with Mayor Bruce Davis’ term running through 2027.

Fairmont

After two candidates including the incumbent filed to run to be mayor of Fairmont on the first day of the filing period, another candidate was the very last candidate in the county to file on Friday as Monte McCallum joined the mayoral race.

McCallum formerly served on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners from 2017-21, then lost to Charles Kemp in the mayoral election in 2021. He’ll try again against Kemp, who is running for reelection, as well as challenger Phillip Wall.

Seven people will run for three at-large seats on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners, with incumbent Melvin Ellison rounding out the field when he filed on Tuesday. Ellison was elected to the board in 2017 and reelected in 2021.

Incumbents Terry Evans and Clarence McNeill also previously filed for reelection, while Emily Duke Oxendine, Scott Ivey, Felecia (Neicy) McLean and Rasheena Shavon Graham also each previously filed to join the race.

Pembroke

Six people will run for two spots on the Pembroke Town Council, five of whom filed over the last 72 hours of the filing period.

Incumbent Channing Jones, first elected in 2009 and seeking his fourth term, filed on Tuesday along with challenger Matthew Locklear. Chad Deese joined the race on Wednesday, Melissa M. Locklear on Thursday and Mannie Perez on Friday.

Larry McNeill, who is not currently on the board but has served 30 years as a town commissioner, filed on July 7.

Two seats are up for grabs, with one currently held by Jones and the other formerly belonging to Theresa Locklear before her death last year.

Red Springs

Two-term Mayor Edward “Chub” Henderson did not file to seek reelection in Red Springs. Two current members of the town’s Board of Commissioners each filed earlier in the period to run for the mayor’s office, Duron Burney and Caroline Sumpter.

Seven individuals will run for three at-large seats on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Ronnie Patterson, the town’s former chief of police who was elected as a commissioner in 2021, filed for reelection on Tuesday, while Sandra Wilson joined the race on Wednesday. Candidates for the board who previously filed include incumbents Murray McKeithan, who seeks a fifth term, and challengers Kecia McRae McCollum, Ellion Donte McQueen, James Carthen II and Dan Ledford.

Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes did not file to run for reelection.

St. Pauls

St. Pauls Commissioner Joseph Weindel filed on Wednesday to seek reelection representing District 3 on the board. Weindel first won the seat in 2022; he will be unopposed after no one else filed for the seat.

Previously, former mayor Jerry Wiendel filed to seek the mayoral position again in a race to finish the unexpired term of former mayor Elbert Gibson, who died in 2024. He will be unopposed after no one else filed to run for the office.

Commissioner Annie Laura Stephens will run for reelection in District 2 against challenger Mary Singleton after both filed earlier in the filing period.

John Gudauskas Jr. also previously filed to run for reelection to the Board of Commissioners in District 1, while Donna Patterson will run for reelection in District 4. Both are the only candidate to file for their seat.

Rowland

Rowland Mayor Robert McDouglad filed Thursday to run for another term after winning the seat by write-in vote in 2021. He is the only candidate.

Two candidates filed in the race for two seats on the Rowland Board of Commissioners. Incumbent Jacqueline Alford Davis filed Thursday, while Jim Pat Kelly joined the race Wednesday.

Maxton

The two incumbents filed for two seats on the Maxton Board of Commissioners. Virgil L. Hutchinson joined the race on Friday; Victor Womack Sr. filed earlier in the period.

Parkton

Wayne Parnell filed Friday to run for mayor of Parkton. He previously ran for mayor in 2023, losing to Doris Underwood; she did not file for reelection. Edward “Ed” Lowery, currently a town commissioner, previously filed to also run for the office.

Five candidates for the Parkton Board of Commissioners also filed, all in the last three days of the filing period: incumbents Christopher Carlson, Tony McVickers and Ben Mahaffey and challengers Kristen McVickers and Kelly Grant.

Marietta

Five individuals filed to run to join the Marietta Town Council. Incumbent Donna Oliver Stubbs, Sandra Britt Oliver and James Edwards all filed on Tuesday, Dwayne R. Massey on Wednesday and Kendall Stephens on Thursday.

Mayor Walter Powell previously filed for reelection and will be unopposed.

Raynham

Joseph Young filed to run for Raynham Town Council on Thursday.

Incumbent Debra Arnette previously filed to run for reelection as mayor and will be unopposed.

Rennert

Olivia Alford filed Thursday to run to become mayor of Rennert. She is the only candidate.

Incumbent Mayor Elizabeth Locklear did not file for that office, but instead for Town Council, doing so on Friday. She will run alongside Tony Colson Jr., who previuosly filed.

Orrum

Anthony Govan filed Friday to run for Orrum Town Council. He is the only candidate.

