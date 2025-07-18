FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) was joined by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in reintroducing the Keep Your Coins Act to ensure that the federal government cannot infringe upon an individual’s right to control their digital assets.

“Self-custody is a founding principle of the digital asset ecosystem and needs to be protected,” Budd said. “I introduced the Keep Your Coins Act of 2025 to ensure the federal government cannot infringe on a person’s ability to control their own digital assets. If cryptocurrencies are going to be digital cash, we need to protect a person’s right to hold their digital cash however they want. I urge my colleagues to support this common-sense legislation to ensure financial freedom for the digital asset ecosystem.”

The Keep Your Coins Act, a press release states, would prevent the federal government from having access to and surveillance of transactions in the digital asset ecosystem by:

— Prohibiting any federal agency from promulgating a rule that would impair an individual’s ability to act as a self-custodian.

— Protect an individual’s right to conduct peer-to-peer transactions with their digital assets without the need to utilize a third-party intermediary.

— Empowering individuals to maintain control over their digital assets through self-hosted wallets to ensure financial freedom and a decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Budd previously introduced the Keep Your Coins Act in 2023.

Harris leads fight to repeal NEA Congressional Charter

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC8) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the National Education Association Charter Repeal Act to revoke the congressional charter of the nation’s largest teachers union.

Last week, the NEA voted to fight against President “Trump’s embrace of fascism”, voted to promote LGBTQ events in public schools, and voted to sever all ties with the Anti-Defamation League.

“Congress established the NEA in 1906 to support America’s teachers and strengthen our schools, but it has abandoned that mission in favor of a radical agenda,” said Harris, whose district includes the majority of Robeson County. “From branding President Trump a fascist to embracing divisive gender ideology and walking away from efforts to fight antisemitism, the NEA has become nothing more than a partisan advocacy group. Since the NEA is clearly not prioritizing students, parents or even teachers, it’s time to remove Congress’ seal of approval from this rogue organization.”

Supporting organizations of this legislation include Moms for Liberty, Heritage Action, Young America’s Foundation, American Principles Project, and the National Right to Work, according to a press release.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.