Oxendine shines as new lead in “Strike at the Wind!”

PEMBROKE — Lumbee actor Zachary Oxendine is representing Lumbee folk hero Henry Berry Lowrie in a celebration of the tribe’s history at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Oxendine is taking the stage as Lowrie in “Strike at the Wind!” The drama, being performed at the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, was originally written by Randolph Umberger and debuted in 1976.

The production is one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, telling the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. In it, Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother.

“It means a lot to be able to portray him,” Oxendine said. “Not only for that reason, but because of the cultural icon that he is to us Lumbee people. Everything he stood for, as far as helping the poor, the morals and the values he chose to live by: protect what’s your own and don’t hurt anyone that doesn’t hurt you.”

Taking on the lead role of Lowrie is a big responsibility for any actor. However, Oxendine’s familial connection to the folk hero adds an extra layer of importance to the role for him.

Willie French Lowery, the man behind many of the songs in “Strike at the Wind,” was the grandson of the legend and the grandfather of Oxendine’s brother-in-law.

Oxendine said he grew up hearing the legends and mysteries of Lowrie’s life, as many Lumbee children do, and he now sees many of his values reflected in the character he has been selected to portray.

This year, Oxendine is taking the leading role for the first time, a big step up from his previous acting experience in church plays. He hopes to do the legend justice, inspiring the next generation of Lumbee children while spreading awareness of Lowrie’s feats outside the tribe.

“This play pretty much sums up take care of the people that are with you,” Oxendine said. “Not just the people under your roof, but your whole community. Do things to make your whole community look good, because Henry was able to make a push for voting rights for not just Lumbee people in the state, but voting rights of all people of color.”

Lumbee or not, all are invited to enjoy and be stirred by the timeless story. The Adolph Dial Amphitheater is located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. Performances are scheduled for Saturday evening, as well as Friday and Saturday next weekend, at 7 p.m. each night.

“Lowrie always looked out for his friends,” Oxendine said. “There’s a part in the play where they come to arrest him and his gang, and he tells them to take him and leave his gang alone. The way he really stepped up and became a great leader, not only to his gang but our whole community and county is inspiring.”

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].