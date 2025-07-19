LUMBERTON — Avocados are one of my favorite fruits — yes, they are a fruit! — with a big pit right in the center of it. But, if I am being honest, for a long time I avoided avocados. Not because I didn’t like the taste (the creamy, buttery texture), but because I had no idea how to cut one properly. And once it was cut, how was I supposed to keep it from turning brown? Of course, avocados are so much more than a guacamole ingredient.

When we think of a fruit, it’s usually something we can eat as-is. Avocados are a little different. There are so many different ways to eat avocados. Guacamole, a toast topper, any sandwich, in a salad or soup. They are full of nutrients, an excellent source of fiber, loaded with potassium, and they contain good fats. Here’s a fun fact: the dark green flesh right near the peel is full of carotenoids—natural compounds that act as antioxidants in your body. They are a must-have staple at home.

Picking the right avocado can feel like a challenge, but it’s actually pretty simple. If you are using it soon, look for a dark green (almost black) skin with a gentle give when pressed. If it’s too soft, it’s probably overripe. If too firm, let it sit on your counter for a couple of days. Need it ripe faster? Pop it in a brown paper bag. Once ripe, you can store avocados in the fridge for a few days.

Wash that avocado like you would any other produce. Even though you’re not eating the skin, you don’t want dirt or bacteria sneaking into your fruit from the knife or onto your cutting board. Cut it lengthwise on both sides so you end up with four sections, making it easier to remove the pit. From there, you can peel it or scoop it. If you’re dicing or slicing it, peeling is best. Start at the pointy end and gently pull the skin back.

Once the avocado is cut, it will begin to turn brown rather quickly. Adding a splash of lemon or lime juice will help to slow the browning process. Store leftovers in an airtight container or wrap them tightly in plastic wrap and stick them in the fridge. You can always use it on your egg sandwich or toast bread in the morning.

Here’s a delicious twist: did you know you can swap avocado for butter or oil in your favorite baked goods? That’s right! Replace butter or oil one-to-one with mashed or pureed avocado in recipes like brownies, muffins, or banana bread. Half a cup of butter? Use half a cup of avocado instead. Not only does it add healthy fats, but it also keeps things moist and delicious.

Avocados are an easy and delicious way to boost your meals—and your health. So next time you’re at the store, grab that perfectly ripe avocado, take it home, and give it a try.

For more information, contact Wendy Maynor, Extension family and consumer sciences agent, at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.