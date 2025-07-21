ROWLAND — An arrest has been made by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators in connection to the murder and robbery of an elderly Rowland man.

On Saturday at approximately 10:00 am, deputies responded to the 800 block of Hubbard Road near Rowland in reference to an unresponsive man in his yard. Jerome Odom, 74, of Rowland was found deceased upon the arrival of the Deputies.

Darius Tyre Borders, 29, of Rowland was arrested by investigators Sunday morning at a 12:30 am. Borders is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, burning of personal property, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and stealing/altering/destroying evidence. Borders is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

“The arrest of this individual, who has a lengthy criminal history that spans over many years, is once again being charged, this time for the gruesome and senseless act of murder,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This is not a case of someone making a single mistake. This is a repeat offender who, despite numerous chances, chose a path of crime, culminating now in a horrific act of violence that has forever changed the lives of a family and their community.”

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our deputies and criminal investigators, this individual is now in custody,” the sheriff continued. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family, and we will continue to stand with them in the pursuit of justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

