Construction causes temporary closure as part of downtown revitalization

PEMBROKE — A block of West Third Street in Pembroke, which is also N.C. 711, closed Monday as part of a downtown revitalization project.

The road is closed between Vance and Main streets until late fall. While closed, a contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will upgrade the storm-drainage systems, water and sewer lines and the street lighting; an underground irrigation system will also be installed during this time. Decorative sidewalks on this section of road will be installed after the road is reopened.

Detour signs direct traffic, particularly commercial trucks, to use Jones Street, East Railroad Street, Union Chapel Road, Cornith Road and Prospect Road/North Odum Street, returning to N.C. 711.

Drivers should factor the five-minute detour into their commute and be alert near the barricaded section of Third Street where the work will be underway.

This work is part of an $8.5 million project that began last year to reconstruct and beautify several downtown streets and sidewalks in Pembroke.