LUMBERTON — The Robeson Art Guild is opening its summer exhibition on Thursday.

The “Summer Living” exhibition is a collection of 25 works of art by local artists, from long-time creators to young children participating in their first art show.

The gallery will display works in a wide variety of media, from paintings to pottery, and several of the featured artists will attend the opening ceremony. Carole Blainey, the RAG Director and Corporate Secretary, said the purpose of the guild’s exhibitions is to give local artists an idea of what to create, helping artists new to competitions become accustomed to the process, and to spread awareness of the county’s artists.

Submitted pieces will be judged by artist Babette Augustin of Fayetteville, with the top three pieces receiving a cash prize.

“People don’t realize how many talented artists live in Robeson County,” Blainey said. “In the artists that are being displayed in this exhibit, we have a piece from a young man who’s 11, all the way up to a senior citizen. It’s a way to see what’s here locally, and I encourage people to come in and see.”

The exhibition opening is free to attend and will have snacks and drinks available for patrons. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 109 West Ninth Street in Lumberton. For more information, please call 901-816-7481 or email [email protected].