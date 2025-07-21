The family of Robert Deese is presented with a proclamation in his honor at the Lumbee Tribal Council meeting Thursday in Pembroke. His wife, Carolyn, is pictured in the center.

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council honored two Lumbee citizens who both paved the way as trailblazers for its people on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the Council and Tribal Chairman Lowery presented a proclamation to the late Loretta Oxendine‘s husband, Herman, and family.

Oxendine, who passed away in October, was honored as a keeper of the Lumbee culture, a protector of Lumbee traditions, and a beloved elder, whose influence will forever be remember throughout the generations. Oxendine was a trailblazer as she broke barriers as an educator during segregation, and taught for almost 40 years.

She began her teaching journey at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, proudly following in the footsteps of Lumbee educators who once journeyed from Pembroke State College to serve Indigenous communities across the state. She later became one of the first Lumbee educators to teach in the integrated Lumberton City School system.

Oxendine was also a master Pine needle basket weaver, who preserved this tradition from her mother and sister. Her artistry brought national recognition to Lumbee craftsmanship. Her baskets, along with her China Berry necklaces, were celebrated across the U.S. and earned a historic place at the National Museum of the American Indian, making her one of the first Lumbee artists to receive such distinction.

The Lumbee Tribal Council also honored the late Robert Deese also a trailblazer and public servant who left a lasting economic impact across Southeastern North Carolina, including his instrumental role in the development of COMtech Business Park, where he advocated for better business and workforce opportunities for the region. Deese passed last December.

Council presented Deese’s wife, Carolyn, and his family with a proclamation honoring his life and service Thursday. Deese also served 24 years on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education, where he fought tirelessly for educational equity, facility improvements, and the unification of the school system to serve every child in the county better.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].