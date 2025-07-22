LUMBERTON — Retired Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Watson passed away early Saturday morning.

Watson served the citizens of Robeson County for 27 years, beginning his career as a dispatcher under then-Sheriff Malcolm McLeod. He proceeded through the ranks serving under four different Sheriffs over his career. He also served as a Police Officer for five years at Fayetteville State University after retiring from the sheriff’s office.

“Willie was a great mentor to me as I began working alongside him in the communications room as an auxiliary dispatcher when I was in high school,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Willie was not only a great deputy, he and his wife Anna were true friends.”

Watson also worked as a bus driver at St. Pauls High School.