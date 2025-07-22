FAIRMONT — Mayor Charles Kemp released his biannual State of Our Community report in an email to community members on Monday.

Kemp states that the core items addressed in the statement are the main issues he ran on in 2021.

Downtown business development

Kemp’s report states that the past six months have seen a mix of businesses closing and opening, and he is working with the town manager and board of commissioners to help fill empty properties.

“We constantly field calls and inquiries regarding business locations,” Kemp said, “and are always trying to find suitable buildings for them.”

The owner of the “The Picnic” and “The Stage” buildings is looking for new tenants.

A new mural will be unveiled in the downtown area on October 15.

Appearance

Kemp states his goal for the town is for it to have a neat appearance, and thanked several groups that have volunteered their time to help keep Fairmont clean.

“A huge boost toward a cleaner town occurred on June 14 as a result of a local mother’s effort to honor her son’s memory after Trachan Watson died in a tragic auto accident on June 17, 2024,” Kemp said. “She created ‘Tra Day’ and invited anyone wishing to honor Tra or a deceased loved one to join in an ADOPT A BLOCK initiative and clean up their block on Saturday, June 14. We all gathered at the town hall, and 80 volunteers assembled for instructions.”

Kemp has committed to hosting memorial cleanups in the future.

In addition, Kemp addressed the derelict buildings in town, stating that a building on Center Street is being repaired for a new business to move in. He also said that some property owners will receive mail from him and the town manager urging them to correct code violations before the town takes action.

Code violations and nuisance issues have been a common complaint in the town, according to the report, with citizens approaching the board to request more intervention from the town.

“Using both the U. S. Constitution’s 5th and 14th amendments, ‘Due Process Clause’ as my solution,” Kemp said, “I urged our town to take legal action before a judge to end these infractions once and for all. That is why the judiciary exists; for the sake of our town’s growth and future development, we should utilize it. I am strongly advocating for this method to our town manager and police chief, and I will continue to do so until a solution is found. “

Housing

Fairmont is continuing to seek contractors to remodel or rebuild existing residential lots to make them habitable. Another effort, called Project Forward, is also in the early stages, aiming to replace dilapidated housing with tiny homes.

“In the past few months,” Kemp said, “a housing development company has applied for and received approval from both the planning and town boards to develop lots on Industrial Drive for housing.”

Industrial development/jobs

The lightning rod and grounding equipment business, Harger, located on N.C. 130 East, has recently expanded after receiving funds from a state grant, which will result in the creation of more job opportunities.

A local developer has completed a deal with the owners of two industrial buildings on Sandy Street and has remodeled one of the facilities. The town is assisting him in marketing it by reaching out to national, state, and county officials.

“Since January,” Kemp said, “the Town of Fairmont and N. C. Works Career Center have combined forces to offer three face-to-face job fairs and weekly virtual job fairs, along with blood drives offering donors $50-$75 gift cards. These three job fairs, added to all the others since 2010, bring our total to 84.”

Transparency

In his effort to remain transparent throughout his tenure as mayor, Kemp has sent out a weekly email to the town’s citizens, in addition to hosting a weekly radio segment that discusses the town’s history and achievements.

Kemp also encourages Fairmont citizens to meet with him at any time if they have questions or concerns; no appointment is necessary.

“Since December 22, 2021, I have been in my 2nd-floor office in town hall every weekday from 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m,” Kemp said. “I have received many visitors and citizens and look forward to having your visit should you wish to drop by.”

To speak with Kemp on the phone, please call 910-628-9766, extension 216.

Grants/special awards

The town of Fairmont has been awarded nearly $1,000,000 in grants for the following activities:

— $240,000 from the Federal Government and Army Corps of Engineers to survey and model the Pittman Mill Branch Canal and its effects on flooding.

— $30,000 from the North Carolina League of Municipalities for grant-writing assistance.

— $45,000 from the UNC SOG to offset the salary of the Lead for the NC fellow.

— $12,500 from the Robeson Overcoming Adversity through Resilience Program – for youth activities.

— $7,000 from the Office of the State Fire Marshall – for Fire Truck Tire Replacement.

— $9,000 from the Office of the State Fire Marshall – for Fire Equipment and Supplies.

— $150,000 from the State of NC from the Stream Debris and Removal Program – for Sediment Removal from Pittman Mill Branch, Cana.

— $297,000 from the Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance – for Community Cameras and Police Officer Salaries.

— $55,000 from the NC Land and Water Fund – for redesign of the Holly Street/Pine Street Intersection to mitigate neighborhood drainage issues.

Special activities

“Our continuing monthly senior bingo activity is drawing an average of 55 seniors each month,” Kemp said. “We also have taken 50 seniors by bus to Northwood Temple in Fayetteville for a religious play and lunch, a bus trip to Luther Britt Park in Lumberton for a hot dog cookout and bingo. “

