Yarotek to develop massive project near Shannon

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners Monday approved a special use permit to allow for the development of a 965-acre solar farm near Shannon in northern Robeson County.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the measure, with Commissioner Lance Herndon absent.

The solar farm will be developed by Yarotek LLC, a renewable energy company with about 20 projects in North Carolina, several in South Carolina and others in Virginia, Ohio and Texas, its Chief Development Officer Mark Tippett said in a presentation to commissioners during Monday’s meeting.

The 965-acre project is Yarotek’s largest — more than double the size of another Yarotek development in Lumberton that was approved in April by Lumberton City Council — and Tippett said that because of that fact, the company has already taken steps in development that wouldn’t yet be required at this stage, including an environmental study by a third party.

The project spans across multiple tracts of land owned by three different landowners, located north and west of Shannon. A decommissioning plan will already be in place to return the property to the landowners when the solar farm project is completed at some point in the future.

While Raft Swamp is in the broader vicinity, Tippett stated that “nothing will go anywhere close to a flood plain” and that the property is “very large in comparison to what we’re doing,” with the actual solar arm using up only about half of the total acreage.

Additionally, most of the panels will be “hundreds and hundreds of feet away from anything” regarding neighboring property owners or roads, far exceeding setback requirements of 100 feet, Tippett said.

In addition to those large setbacks, a vegetative barrier of Italian cypress trees will be placed between the solar panels and neighboring properties, minimizing the sight of panels or the glare they may create.

Another existing solar farm is already built nearby, just off Shannon Road, but will have no impact on the Yarotek development, Tippett said.

Tippett stated during his presentation that Yarotek expects the project will not have any negative impact on property values in the area, and that they may actually increase.

“The one thing we always point out to surrounding land owners is the property tax for the land involved in this project is going to increase enormously, because of what the land is being used for, to generate revenue; an increase tied to tens of millions of dollars of capital investment,” Tippett said. “But what people don’t realize is … increased taxes don’t flow onto other land, because it’s not part of the project. And in a lot of places land values actually go up.”

Additionally, Yarotek intentionally chooses to operate on land where the neighboring residential population is minimal, adding that even with this large amount of land, the amount of neighboring residential areas is low.

Among the steps that Yarotek has already taken regarding the project is partnering with Duke Energy to put the project into its interconnection queue.

“We felt confident enough about this project to do that early on,” Tippett said.

The motion to grant the special use permit was made by Commissioner Judy Sampson; the land is located within District 5, which she represents.

The board recently passed a new solar farm ordinance to regulate future solar farm developments in Robeson County. Yarotek’s application for a special use permit was submitted before that ordinance, so the county is allowing them to fall under the old or the new ordinance if they choose; however, Jackie Eason, Robeson County’s assistant director for community development, told the board that Yarotek’s proposal meets the requirements of both the old and new ordinances.

Yarotek’s project in Lumberton is located off Dunn Road, just outside the city limits west of downtown. That project is approximately a $40 million investment on 416 acres of land.

In other business:

— Thad Davis was reappointed to the Robeson Community College Board of Trustees.

— Scottie Locklear was reappointed to the Robeson County Planning Board.

— On the recommendation of the Personnel Committee, the county amended a personnel policy regarding immediate family members working in the same department. While no two immediate family members shall be hired to work in the same department, the policy now recognizes that two people may already be working in a department before becoming immediate family after already employed (i.e. through marriage).

— Emergency Management personnel and the Fire Marshal were added to the list of county employees considered as essential personnel in the case of an emergency, fixing was stated to be simply a previous oversight in the ordinance.

— Commissioner John Cummings was approved to continue as chairman of the Personnel Committee for the next year.