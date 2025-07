PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing/runaway teen.

Miley Brewer, 17, was last seen Monday on Old Baker Road between Pembroke and Maxton. She is 17 year old, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans when last seen.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Brewer is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.