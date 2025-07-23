LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Planetarium hosts a free summer program for local students every year.

According to the planetarium’s director, Kenneth Brandt, the programs go through several of the country’s achievements in space, from the moon landing to the Mars rovers.

The program is primarily geared towards middle-school-aged children, but the planetarium has materials to help adjust it for use with pre-K through early high school-aged children.

“We start by talking about the Apollo Moon Landing back in 1969,” Brandt said, “and a broad overview of the Apollo program. Then we discuss the Viking lander on Mars, and conclude with New Horizons and the Pluto Flyby, which took place 10 years ago this summer.”

The programs will be held in the planetarium located at 100 Hargrove St. All summer programs are free, but a reservation is required to attend.

To make a reservation, contact Brandt at [email protected] or call (910) 671-6000.

