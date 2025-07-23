Statewide enforcement campaign takes place through Saturday

RALEIGH — Speeding is one of the most frequent traffic violations, but its consequences can be deadly.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program and law enforcement agencies statewide are launching a weeklong initiative called “Speeding Catches Up With You” to crack down on speeding, it said in a press release Monday.

“Speeding remains one of the leading causes of serious injuries and fatalities on our roads,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “This campaign reminds drivers that no destination is worth the cost of a life. Speeding is dangerous. It’s illegal, and it will catch up with you.”

From Monday through Saturday, drivers can expect to see increased law enforcement presence on highways and local roads. Officers will focus on identifying and stopping drivers who exceed posted speed limits or engage in aggressive driving behavior.

In 2024, speed-related crashes in North Carolina led to nearly 400 deaths and thousands of preventable injuries.

This speed campaign is one of GHSP’s many year-round initiatives that promote safe driving through education, enforcement and community partnerships.

Drivers are encouraged to:

— Obey all posted speed limits.

— Allow extra time to reach their destinations.

— Stay alert and avoid distractions.

— Always drive sober and buckle up.