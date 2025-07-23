PEMBROKE — At this year’s Lumbee Tribe State of the Tribe gathering, held before a packed audience of tribal citizens and visitors from across the country, a moment of deep recognition was given to one of the community’s most dedicated voices.

James Locklear, editor and publisher of Native Visions Magazine, was honored by Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery, the tribal administration and Tribal council for his more than 40 years of service in journalism, storytelling and documenting Lumbee history.

Locklear, a native of the Wakulla Community, has dedicated over four decades to journalism, beginning his career in 1993 as a photographer and reporter. Over the years, he has contributed to several notable publications including the Red Springs Citizen, St. Pauls Review, The Robesonian, and the Fayetteville Observer, before starting a weekly newspaper, The Robeson Journal. Locklear also serves as a correspondent for Indian Country Today Magazine. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Robeson County MMIP (Murdered, Missing, Indigenous Peoples) program and cofounder of the Robeson County Athletics Hall of Fame. In recognition of his extensive contributions to media and community service, Locklear was honored in 2024 by both President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Native Visions Magazine reaches over 40,000 readers and stands as the largest known Native print publication in the United States. Locklear has spent decades documenting the stories, struggles, and achievements of the Lumbee people. This August marks the 20th anniversary of Native Visions Magazine, which was launched to amplify Native voices and stories. Through his work, he has preserved countless narratives that might otherwise have been lost, giving voice to generations and ensuring that the rich history of the Lumbee Tribe is passed down.

Tribal Chairman Lowery presented Locklear with a formal proclamation and an Eagle feather — one of the highest honors in Native communities — as a symbol of gratitude and respect for his dedication.

Chairman Lowery added that he looks forward to highlighting and giving praise to our talented people.

“I want to highlight individuals who are often behind, and this year, we’re proud to honor James Locklear,“ Lowery said.

