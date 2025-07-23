PARKTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County cordially invites the public, the Parkton community, and Parkton Elementary students and staff members to attend a special meet and greet to welcome Christine Trasente, also known as “Mrs. T”, as the new principal of Parkton Elementary School.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in the Parkton Elementary School library.

This event will provide an opportunity to hear directly from Mrs. T as she shares:

— Her vision for the school

— Her passion for student success

— Her excitement for this new leadership role

Light refreshments will be provided.

Join in supporting Mrs. T as she begins this exciting new chapter with the Parkton Elementary community.

She has most recently served as an assistant principal at the school.