The third annual Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Gala, “Protecting Our Past, Moving Toward Our Future,” will be held on Aug. 16 at the Shahbain Farms and Event Center at 469 Posey Farm Road in Raeford. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Attendees can be come a part of history as they join the effort for full federal recognition for the Lumbee as a sponsor of the Gala.

Through the Gala, the Tribe will increase its efforts towards full federal recognition, acknowledgement and benefits, making a difference in the daily lives of the Tribe’s elders, children and community.

Sponsorship packages are available, starting at $500 and ranging up to $25,000. Tickets are $125 online, plus a processing fee of $3.75.

To purchase individual tickets and view sponsorship levels, visit https://www.lumbeetribe.com/tribal-gala-2025.