The newly sworn-in members of the Robeson County Board of Elections, from left, Ethan Clewis, Wendy Pridgen, Gretchen Lutz, Marion Thompson and Tim Heath.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections held a swearing-in ceremony for this year’s board members on Tuesday.

The new Board of Elections Chair is Gretchen Luz, and her secretary will be Marion Thompson. They were sworn in alongside fellow board members Tim Heath, Ethan Clewis and Wendy Pridgen.

