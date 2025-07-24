FAIRMONT — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

Nicolas Parias Carranza, 45, of Fairmont is wanted for three counts of third degree exploitation of a minor and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carranza is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office stated. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” the post also said. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”