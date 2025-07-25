ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Jeanette Watts Faulk was last seen leaving her residence on June 24 in the St. Pauls area, operating a maroon 2019 Nissan Frontier with N.C. tag THK-9610. She was traveling to the Fayetteville area to stay in a hotel with her boyfriend, known as James or Jimmy. RCSO believes she may be in the Fayetteville area.

Faulk is 78 years old, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Faulk is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.