ROWLAND — The Rowland Public Library is set to reopen on Monday after a temporary closure.

The facility shut down on July 9 due to town budget cuts. Following a meeting with Katie Fountain, the director of the Robeson County Public Libraries (RCPL), the town has reallocated funds to restore the library to a functional state, Fountain told The Robesonian

Normal business hours will resume on Monday, July 28.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].