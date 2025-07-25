The new bridge on West Second Street crosses the Lumber River in downtown Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Motorists coming to and leaving from downtown Lumberton can now do so once again on West Second Street.

The bridge that carries that street over the Lumber River opened on Friday after a nearly-two-year construction project to demolish the old bridge and build a new one.

The N.C. Department of Transportation told The Robesonian in early July that they expected the bridge would be open around Aug. 1, but ultimately was able to open the bridge a few days earlier.

“I know it’s been a long time coming and it’s well worth the wait,” said City Councilman John Cantey, in whose Precinct 5 the bridge sits. “We apologize for any inconvenience and the detours and the long lines, but it’s necessary for the safety of our citizens. We are definitely pleased that it’s open; it’s much easier to get around to downtown and things of that nature.”

Cantey was ceremonially the first civilian to drive across the new bridge Friday morning.

“I was like, OK Lord, please, I know this thing’s been tested, I know other vehicles have been across and I’m going to test it out for the citizens,” Cantey said. “After I went across, I put on Facebook that I approved. So we are definitely happy to have that route back open.”

The $6.8 million project replaced a bridge that was built in 1934. The entire bridge was demolished before work began on building its replacement due to constraints NCDOT faced in building the structure above the Lumber River.

“One of the most significant challenges we encountered was the demolition of the existing bridge structure,” NCDOT Engineer Mike Parker told The Robesonian earlier this month. “Because the bridge spans the Lumber River, we took great care during demolition to avoid dropping any debris into the water. After completing the demolition, we constructed a temporary work platform adjacent to the bridge site to facilitate construction of the new structure.”

The new bridge is significantly wider than its predecessor, and includes a turn lane for those traveling east towards downtown who wish to turn left onto North Water Street at the stoplight just past the bridge, while the other lanes are also wider. Previously, the turn lane did not begin until the street was past the bridge and closely approaching the stoplight.

Sidewalks across the bridge on either side of the street are also considerably wider than on the previous bridge. Pedestrian crossings were also added.

The bridge structure was complete by early July, with NCDOT then completing the roadway approaches on either side in recent weeks so that the bridge was available to thru traffic.

Decorative lighting on the bridge deck was installed by the City of Lumberton as part of the project. NCDOT completed curb, gutter and sidewalk concrete and the asphalt that connects the bridge with the existing roadway.

“We appreciate our state partners, our DOT, and our city staff for working to get that funded and get that done. And they did an outstanding job on it,” Cantey said.

Work began on the project in Aug. 2023. Before demolition, the original bridge saw approximately 13,500 vehicles per day cross its span.

With the Second Street bridge now complete, both downtown bridges across the river are open — for now. The bridge that takes West Fifth Street across the river will also be replaced; that project is expected to go out for bid this fall, and NCDOT is currently locating utilities at the site in preparation for construction.

The Second Street bridge was replaced first because it was older, but the Fifth Street bridge is only a few years younger. After the Fifth Street bridge served as the detour during construction of the Second Street bridge, that detour will be reversed once the Fifth Street bridge construction begins this fall, with Fifth Street traffic routed over the new bridge on Second Street.

Like the Second Street bridge, the Fifth Street bridge replacement will take approximately 1 1/2 to two years to complete. It will also include wider lanes and sidewalks, as well as upgrades to drainage and traffic signals at the intersection of West Fifth and North Water streets.

