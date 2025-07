LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest.

RCSO believes the man pictured “left some items inside the back of this TV” as it was delivered to an inmate at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170. Tips can remain anonymous.