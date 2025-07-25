FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Brian Schatz (D-Haw.), Mike Crapo (R-Id.), and Alex Padilla (D-Cal.) recently introduced the bipartisan Housing Supply Expansion Act of 2025, legislation that modernizes the federal definition of “manufactured housing” to include modular or prefabricated homes built without a permanent chassis. By allowing off-chassis manufactured homes, the bill expands consumer access to more efficient and cost-effective designs, providing greater architectural flexibility to better integrate into existing neighborhoods.

“I’m proud to support this commonsense legislation that expands housing options for hardworking families in North Carolina and across the country,” said Tillis. “By modernizing the definition of manufactured homes, we can encourage innovative and affordable designs and help more Americans achieve the dream of homeownership.”

“Manufactured housing plays an important role in helping more Americans access homeownership, but we need to make sure outdated regulations aren’t preventing newer, potentially more innovative models from coming to market,” said Scott. “This legislation will remove red tape and lower the costs of building these types of homes, increasing access to affordable housing opportunities for Americans across the country.”

“Manufactured homes are some of the most affordable housing solutions on the market, but outdated laws are preventing newer, safer models from becoming widely available,” said Senator Gallego. “Our bipartisan bill makes a simple update to allow for greater design flexibility and bring down the cost of manufactured homes.”

Budd Joins Cornyn, Colleagues in Introducing Bill to Hold Illegal Aliens Accountable for Committing Murder

Budd, Cornyn introduce bill to make murder by illegal immigrants a federal offense

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) joined Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) in introducing the Justice for Victims of Illegal Alien Murders Act, which would create a new federal offense for an illegal immigrant who commits murder in the United States.

“Under the Biden administration’s reckless open border policies, far too many innocent Americans tragically lost their lives at the hands of violent criminals who should not have been in the country,” Budd said. “Now that President Trump has secured our border, I am committed to putting ironclad policies in place to hold illegal aliens accountable for heinous crimes committed on U.S. soil. I am proud to join Senator Cornyn and my colleagues to bring justice to victims by making an act of murder committed by an illegal or deportable alien a federal offense.”

“Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for illegal immigrants to come into this country and brutally murder innocent Americans,” Cornyn said. “I’m proud to join with my GOP colleagues to deliver justice for the victims who were tragically ripped from their families at the hands of the criminal aliens by holding these perpetrators accountable for their heinous actions and subjecting them to the death penalty.”

U.S. Sens. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also co-sponsored the legislation.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX8) is leading this legislation in the House of Representatives.

The Justice for Victims of Illegal Alien Murders Act would allow the federal government to prosecute illegal aliens who commit murder in the United States, and if convicted of first-degree murder under this statute, offenders could face the death penalty or life in prison; enable the federal government to step in and prosecute an illegal alien murder in jurisdictions where prosecutors may seek a lesser sentence; and ensure those unlawfully in the U.S. who commit these crimes do not “slip through the cracks” of the legal system due to jurisdictional challenges.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.