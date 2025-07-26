FAIRMONT — Plans are underway for construction of a new Town Hall in Fairmont after the town’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a construction contract for the building, with a groundbreaking expected to be held by next spring.

The current Town Hall is a historic building, but according to Mayor Charles Kemp and Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, it has several issues that mean it is no longer suitable for the town’s needs.

The new building is planned to be one story, as opposed to two, and will be ADA compliant, making it easier for the community to navigate.

Chestnut said that the town will have a meeting with the contractor, Msquare Construction, on Monday to begin discussing the design and location. The design phase is expected to last about 60 to 90 days.

There is $3.25 million in funding for the project, part of which will be allocated toward a youth center for the community, but details on the location and facilities have not yet been finalized. Kemp plans to work with local schools to survey students and see what the target audience for the youth center would want to see in it.

“Since 1973, there has been no brick-and-mortar specific building set aside for young people in this town,” Kemp said, “But that is going to change.”

The building currently serving as the Town Hall will not be demolished; instead, it will be preserved as a historic structure, and plans for its future use will be determined at a later date.

