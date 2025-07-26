Pageant newcomer Davis hopes to raise awareness for those with invisible disabilities

PEMBROKE — The annual Miss Lumbee pageant is more than a beauty competition: it’s a display of culture, and each participant has a unique dream for her time with the crown.

Every woman who earns the Miss Lumbee title reigns for one year, traveling with the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA) alongside her fellow ambassadors and pageant queens, the winners of the Junior, Little and Teen Miss Lumbee competitions.

Alongside the general responsibilities of a cultural ambassador, each queen has an opportunity to work toward her own unique goal for her reign and define the mark she leaves on the Miss Lumbee legacy. This year’s queen, Taylor Davis, 26, is a staunch disability rights advocate, emphasizing the importance of those with invisible disabilities that often go unnoticed by most people.

Davis’s passion for invisible disability advocacy comes from personal experience, as she has a severe stutter that has impacted her throughout her life.

“I was shy when I was young,” Davis said, “but my mom and dad encouraged and pushed me to speak, so I wasn’t able to be shy even when I felt it.”

Davis currently works with the LRDA as a Communications and Information Specialist, coordinating the Lumbee Culture Team’s outreach, managing the tribe’s social media platforms, and overseeing the website, among other responsibilities.

“I love writing and coding, partially because I don’t stutter in it,” Davis said. “ It gives me an avenue to be ‘normal,’ so to speak, and fluent.”

While many previous Miss Lumbee queens have been lifelong pageant queens, previous pageant experience is not required for participation. Before winning her crown, Davis had never set foot on a pageant stage and had no idea what to expect.

Davis chose to participate, despite her lack of experience, to become the representation she never had as a child. Not only did she not see herself in the media, but she did not see herself in her Tribe’s leadership.

“I wanted there to be a seat at that table and many other tables for people like me,” Davis said. “I said, ‘Why not me? And if not me, then who? And if not now, then when?”

While winning the pageant and the crown is a dream come true, Davis said that simply participating in the show was an achievement in itself and a significant boost to her confidence.

“When Ms. Tasha (Oxendine) told me to take my lap,” Davis said, “I realized just how many people were there and that they loved me and accepted me, my speech and all. That alone, even if I didn’t win, I would have won because the fact that they loved and accepted me, and all those people were patient with me, was worth every battle I faced on this journey.”

