MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing/runaway teen.

Zada Dial is 15 years old, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Friday in the area of Zelma’s Lane outside of Maxton wearing gray and white joggers and a white shirt.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dial is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.