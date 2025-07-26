LUMBERTON — Robeson County has more artists than one might expect, and Jim Tripp hopes to help showcase the talents hidden within the community.

Tripp is a retired pharmacist and UNC Pembroke professor, as well as a lifelong resident of Robeson County, who’s known in the community for his pottery skills. He taught in the art department of UNCP for 39 years.

Tripp wasn’t always a potter; instead, he found his niche while taking an art course during his time at Robeson Community College.

“The instructor said, ‘You need some work on facial features. We’re going to have a pottery class. Why don’t you come try and make a sculpture?” Tripp said. “So, I went and learned pottery. I continued reading and learning more, and when she left town, I took over the class and taught until I retired.”

Though he has retired from professional teaching, Tripp never stopped helping others to learn. He occasionally teaches pottery classes for the Robeson Art Guild, which are open to all and include all necessary materials and equipment.

“I enjoy the challenge the students offer,” Tripp said. “They’re always asking questions that I don’t have the answers to, so I have to go and find them.”

This summer, Tripp’s work will be on display in the Robeson Art Guild as a part of the “Summer Living” Exhibition. According to Carole Blainey, the RAG Director and Corporate Secretary, the guild’s exhibition inspires local artists, helping artists new to competitions become accustomed to the process and spreading awareness of the county’s artists.

The pottery in the summer exhibition will employ a technique that Tripp refers to as “painting on clay,” characterized by distinct black and white patterns that demonstrate a skilled application of slip and glaze.

Tripp’s pieces are unlike anything else expected to be featured in the exhibition.

“To me,” Tripp said, “Pottery is just as creative as any other art form. It’s a craft; just treat your clay like a canvas.”

The exhibition opened on Thursday at 109 West Ninth Street in Lumberton and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, please call 901-816-7481 or email [email protected].

