Local produce featured Dec. 7

November 22, 2019 robesonian Agriculture 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Very Local Holiday Festival has been scheduled for Dec. 7 by the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Robeson County Center.

The festival is to take place 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robeson County Farmers Market, located at Eighth and Elm streets in Lumberton. It will feature, starting at 9 a.m., healthy food samples highlighting local produce and educational information about nutrition. Local arts and crafts vendors also are to be present.

Anyone interested in being a vendor or wanting more information can contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, or Janice Fields, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent by calling 910-671-3276.

